GREENSBORO, Ga. — As announced earlier this summer, the 2020 Lake Oconee Showcase of Homes event begins Monday, Sept. 14, and will be a four-day virtual event.
The campaign will include surprise appearances, an exciting auction, and a chance to follow along as we Raise the Roof for Greene County Habitat for Humanity to provide local families with safe, affordable homes.
Viewing the event is easy and free and anyone can attend! As soon as the virtual home tours have been posted to the Showcase of Homes website each morning, they will be available for viewing at your leisure. The video tours will remain on the website, so you are welcome to view them as many times as you like!
Here’s how to participate:
Mark your calendar for Sept. 14-17
Make plans now to watch the virtual home tours! Each day will bring a professionally-guided virtual tour of one of Reynolds Lake Oconee’s most exquisite homes. Peek at “Favorite Spaces” in additional homes, learn valuable tips from local interior designers, and hear messages from some very special guests! For complete information visit our website: https://lakeoconeeshowcaseofhomes.org/
Invite your friends to watch
Please share the website link https://lakeoconeeshowcaseofhomes.org/ with anyone you know who enjoys spectacular architecture, interior design, and supporting a worthy cause.
Bid on our exciting auction items
Our amazing online auction (https://lakeoconeeshowcaseofhomes.org/auction) is scheduled to begin the week before the Showcase on Sept. 8.
Follow on social media
Lake Oconee Showcase of Homes is on Facebook and Instagram. Please follow us and “Like” and share our posts, and please comment - we love to hear from you!
Consider offering financial support
Please consider contributing to Greene County Habitat for Humanity through the Lake Oconee Showcase of Homes Raise the Roof campaign! Please consider a minimum donation of $40 which is the price of a ticket for our traditional in person Showcase. Making a donation on the website is simple (lakeoconeeshowcaseofhomes.org/donation).
