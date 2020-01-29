Greensboro, Ga. — a2b Fulfillment has been named a Top 3PL Provider by Multichannel Merchant for the fifth year in a row.
The honorable designation is presented only to leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers that have demonstrated the highest level of operation excellence, including their expertise, scalability, core competencies and geographic reach.
“Because so many ecommerce and DTC merchants today are experiencing rapid growth, they quickly outgrow their own internal fulfillment capabilities and are seeking outside help,” said Mike O’Brien, senior content manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company has been selected based on industry experience, services offered and ability to handle high order flow.”
a2b Fulfillment was also selected based on its continued growth. In 2019, a2b expanded operations into two new markets (South Carolina and Ontario, Canada), adding more than 200,000 square feet. The company now operates over 700,000 square feet of space with locations in Georgia, South Carolina, Utah and Canada.
“Every year brings us new and exciting challenges within the ecommerce industry,” says Ayal Latz, President of a2b Fulfillment. “We are constantly seeking ways to increase value to our clients and give them a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Being named as a Top 3PL for five straight years is a testament to our team’s dedication to remaining ahead of the curve.”
