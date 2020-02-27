GREENSBORO, Ga. — Accel Research Sites signed on to be a new sponsor of the Heart and Soul Gala, St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital's biggest fundraiser, which was held at the Ritz Carlton, Reynolds Lake Oconee on Feb. 1.
Founded in 1998, Accel Research Sites has delivered more than 1,000 clinical trials to more than 12,000 patients, and recently partnered with Dr. Nicolas Chronos to establish a destination clinical research unit within Cardiology Care Clinic and Lifestyle Medicine, located at Harmony Crossing. With this unit, local residents will have access to novel treatment options in their local community, driven by the expertise of their local physicians.
"Accel Research Sites is thrilled to serve as a sponsor of the Heart & Soul Gala and St. Mary's mission to provide exceptional healthcare services in this community," said Matthew Maxwell, Accel Research Sites CEO. "We are excited to be opening here in the Georgia's Lake Country and to be involved with our local hospital."
"Thank you to Accel Research Sites for joining our list of sponsors who supported the Heart & Soul Gala," said Sherri Kerstetter, Chair of the Heart & Soul Gala. "It's exciting and humbling to see the support from the many businesses and individuals in the community, especially new sponsors who have stepped up and decided to support this year."
