The children that participated in ATLAS Ministry’s bookworm program made a new friend this summer and his name was Kibby.
Kibby is the star of Andrea Cassell’s award-winning children’s books, which teach life lessons through a dog’s eyes. Andrea is a Lake Oconee resident and is a three-time Mom’s Choice Gold Award Winner.
As the children at Atlas explored the pages of “Kibby the Space Dog,” they were inspired to accept who they are and accept others who are different. They also learned the importance of not judging others for the way they look.
Each child was provided with a bookworm box which contained a book, coloring page, and other learning tools. Through the book, they learned literacy, math and shapes, fine motor skills, and different vocabulary words.
The parents were so pleased with the bookworm program.
One parent stated, “The program was awesome, he learned to read more and he also was able to tell me what he read about. Thank you, ATLAS, for keeping the kids engaged and learning.”
Shasta Tillery, Early Childhood program director with ATLAS Ministry, shared that the program was a great success with 100% participation. ATLAS distributed 120 bookworm boxes with 20 total devotions per family. The families received 20 educational games and resources to keep in their home.
For more information on ATLAS Ministry or to give a donation, please contact their office at 706-453-0581 or go to their web site at www.atlasministry.org. To purchase a Kibby book, go to Andrea’s web site at www.andreacassell.com or email her at andreal.cassell@gmail.com. Andrea’s books are also sold locally at Greensboro Antique Mall, 44 Marketplace, and Paper Soiree.
