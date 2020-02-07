The Kim and Lin Logan Team strives not only to provide world-class service to their clients, but also serve and support the lake country community through their charity, Brittney Cares.
This month Kim and Lin Logan Real Estate have been fortunate enough to double up on contributions through Brittney Cares due to a very successful January. Earlier this month, we were fortunate enough to contribute to the continued cancer treatment for 20 year old Daniel Wayne Hall Jr.
Due to the continued success of our team and the generosity of all involved, we’re happy to provide a $1000 donation to Circle Ranch.
Circle Ranch Inc (https://www.circleranchinc.org ) is a non-denominational Christian organization focused on building housing for orphaned children. Serving Region 5 of the Georgia Department of Human Resources:Greene, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Walton, Clarke, Elbert, Barrow, Jackson, Madison and Putnam County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.