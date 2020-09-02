GREENSBORO, Ga. — Castle Home Checks, of Reynolds Lake Oconee, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that, “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
Owner, operator and local resident, Sheila Smith, came to the Lake Oconee, Greensboro area back in 2012 with her husband Wayne Smith, who originates from Georgia.
Having a career in property spanning some 35-plus years in England, Sheila quickly saw a need for a professional service to offer part-time residents a service by checking on their homes and being their eyes and ears when they’re not there. These residents include people who have a vacation/second home here and full-time residents who like to travel.
Since 2013, Castle Home Checks has been a Home Watch pioneer in the area has become the premier Lake Oconee Home Watch company, chosen to give clients peace of mind by being their boots on the ground!
Sheila has been an active member of and played an integral role in the NHWA by serving in various positions throughout the years. She has also earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional, making her one of the elite Home Watch providers in the industry. The CHWP designation shows Sheila’s commitment to providing excellent service to her clients.
Castle Home Checks provides a visual inspection of your home on a weekly or every-other-week basis. They provide a report with photographs after every visit, using the latest GPS-based technology.
Castle Home Checks serves the neighborhoods in Reynolds Lake Oconee: The Landings, Great Waters, Cuscowilla, Harbor Club and surrounding areas. For more information visit www.castlehomechecks.com, or call 706-817 0889.
