GREENSBORO, Ga. — As of the close of the final quarter of 2019, 23 agents from the No. 1 ranked real estate company in the region, Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country, are celebrating anniversaries with the company — with three agents celebrating over two decades of service and one agent celebrating over a decade with the company.
In the Linger Longer office in Greensboro, five REALTORS® are celebrating company anniversaries, including Bob Murray (27 years), Terri Thornton (25 years), Laura Kearney (nine years), Justin Peacock (eight years) and Todd Ciavola (one year).
At the Village Park office in Greensboro, seventeen Realtors are celebrating anniversaries, including John Peters (13 years), Jenny Carmichael (nine years), Tina Fischlin (nine years), Ann Foster (nine years), Linda Hammett (nine years), Stacy Hutchinson (nine years), Charlie McDade (nine years), Reba Phelps (nine years), Sherry Stathas (nine years), Kay Stevens (nine years), Cynthia Strother (nine years), Vicki Zimmerman (nine years) Lacie Groeninger (six years), Joan Weghorst (five years), Maureen Golden (five years), Lee Stone (five years), and Nancy Brice (three years). Finally, in the Madison office, Sharon Wood is celebrating her first-year anniversary with the company.
Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country president and COO, Tom Martin, thanked all of the agents for their dedication to the company and community. When asked to comment, Martin added that, “Our talented agents are vital to the success of Coldwell Banker. I firmly believe the combination of our professional staff and unparalleled marketing resources not only allows us to attract elite talent but retain top agents and help them attain unbridled success.”
For more information about Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country, visit the website www.CBLakeOconee.com or email Info@CBLakeOconee.com.
