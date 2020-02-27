GREENSBORO, Ga. — As of the close of January 2020, five agents at Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee/Lake Country are celebrating anniversaries with the company — with three agents celebrating over a decade of service. In particular, Margie Sorrell is celebrating her two-year anniversary while Tim Rogers is celebrating his nine-year anniversary. Further, both David Taylor and Brad Morgan have both reached the 10-year milestone while Jim Linney celebrates fifteen years with the company.
Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country president and COO, Tom Martin, thanked these esteemed agents for their dedication to Coldwell Banker and the local community. When asked to comment, Martin added that, “Our talented agents are vital to our success and ability to be the #1 real estate firm in the region. I firmly believe the combination of our professional staff and unparalleled marketing resources not only allows us to attract elite talent but retain top agents and help them attain unbridled success.”
For more information about Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country, visit the website www.CBLakeOconee.com or email Info@CBLakeOconee.com.
