GREENSBORO, Ga. — Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country continues its unprecedented growth in the Lake Oconee region with the addition of luxury real estate agent and interior designer, Robin Knopf, to its roster of more than 75 Realtors.
Growing up amongst the stunning beaches and thriving art scene of Sarasota, Fla., Knopf developed a particular passion for the arts that later prompted her to study interior design at the esteemed Ringling School of Art and Design. After moving to Atlanta, she opened HIVE Antiques and Interiors in 2007, which has since become a premier luxury interior design and home staging firm servicing multimillion-dollar homes in the metro area. She eventually made the leap into real estate sales in 2015 in order to better serve her growing list of staging clientele. However, the draw to be on the water and live the good life eventually sparked her desire to move to Lake Oconee with her husband and renowned Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. William Knopf. Outside of her blossoming real estate practice, Robin loves to entertain her family of five children and eight grandchildren on the Lake as well as play with her three lovable “fur babies.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Robin Knopf to Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee as we believe with her unique combination of talents in interior design, experience in luxury real estate, and dedication to her clients, she will be a wonderful addition and incredible resource within the local real estate community,” said Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country President and COO, Tom Martin. “It truly is a testament to our successful agents, dedicated staff, and supportive culture that we are able to continually attract top talent to our company with virtually no turnover.”
When asked about joining Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee, she stated “when it comes to buying and selling real estate, studies show that honesty is by far the most important quality people seek in an agent. This quality is of the utmost importance to me in my career as I value loyalty and building lasting relationships with all my clients. With these values in mind, choosing Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee was a no brainer as the Coldwell Banker name has a global reputation of integrity and excellence that people naturally gravitate toward. Couple that with their welcoming and supportive culture, this company just made sense for growing my career.”
Beyond real estate sales, Knopf proudly continues to offer complimentary home staging for her clients looking to purchase or sell in the Lake Country of Georgia.
For more information about Robin Knopf and Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country, visit the website www.CBLakeOconee.com or email Info@CBLakeOconee.com.
