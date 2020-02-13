GREENSBORO, Ga. — Jarvis Wingfield and the Splitz Band will perform favorite hits from the Motown songbook on Feb. 15, at the Oconee Brewing Company starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Greene County Family Connection nonprofit organization has partnered with the Greensboro Main Street Program to present the third annual Motown on Main to raise proceeds benefiting the Greene County Family Connection organization.
The Greene County Family Connection is a nonprofit organization that brings together community partners to develop, implement, and evaluate plans that address the serious challenges facing Georgia’s children and families. The partners work to research the needs of children and families in our community and to address those needs together.
If you are looking for an event that will have you up movin’ and groovin’ to throwback tunes, then this event is for you! Jarvis Wingfield and the Splitz Band are ready to put on a show performing all of their favorite selections from the Motown songbook. Expect to hear music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s from legendary artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and The Temptations.
WingHouse Express’ food truck will be outside of OCB from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. selling chicken tenders, wings, fries and more to those that work up an appetite from all of the excitement that the night will bring. Enjoy great music, good food, and make memories with your loved ones with while helping Greene County Family Connection organization fulfill its mission in our community.
Tickets for Motown on Main are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Get your tickets now and arrive to the Oconee Brewing company early on Feb. 15. Seats will fill up fast!
There are many events happening in downtown Greensboro the weekend of Valentine’s Day. The Circle Ranch Fundraiser: Swingin’ Medallions at Festival Hall is on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m., The Oconee Brewing Company Valentine’s Day Bash is on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Motown on Main at the Oconee Brewing Company is on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Make it a weekend in Greensboro and stay at one of our luxury Bed and Breakfast places, Highgate Estate or Goodwin Manor, both in walking distance to town, or at one of our hotels in town, Tru by Hilton or Quality Inn & Suites near Lake Oconee.
Motown On Main: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Oconee Brewing Company. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more information about Motown on Main contact the Greene County Family Connections 706-454-1010. For tickets, www.oconeebrewingco.biz.
