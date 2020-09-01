Sheltering in place, social distancing, home confinement — all signs of the time here in Lake Country and the world over in this summer of 2020.
Many of the artists in the Del Webb at Lake Oconee Community turned to their artwork for inspiration, comfort and entertainment during this time causing, fellow artist, Phillis Holland, to suggest a, COVID 19 SHELTER IN PLACE art exhibition, to share their works with the residents.
Holland coordinated the efforts of 21 resident artists, including painters working in oils, acrylics, watercolors and mixed media, as well as photography, ceramic pottery and computer-generated 3D art forms. In accordance with shelter in place guidelines, she arranged times at the clubhouse for the artists to bring in their works to be hung or tabled in readiness for the exhibit. Those wishing to attend the gallery tour were scheduled on an hourly basis to allow for social distancing. Face masks were required as well.
The 10-day art exhibition was well attended by community members. The final tour ended with a visit from the Dreaming of Ice Cream Truck, offering tasty, cool summer treats.
