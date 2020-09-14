The Greensboro First United Methodist Church is still accepting donations for their upcoming 9th Annual FUMC Garage Sale, to be held Oct. 15-17 at the former Fred’s store on North Main Street in downtown Greensboro. Items for sale are needed now, and may be dropped off and accepted by volunteers on: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FUMC South Campus on Cary Station Road.
The deadline for donations is Sept. 10.
Donors please follow the signs in the church parking lot that direct you to the Mission Building behind the South Campus church on Carey Station Road. Volunteers will be there to accept donations-- wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. We respectfully request that donors also follow this protocol. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
We need your help to stock this exciting and popular event that benefits the local and regional community. Attendance has always been overwhelming, so we needs all of the items you would like to clear from your homes. Others are waiting expectantly to put them to good use!
Call Jim Whitaker at 804-363-9318 for pickups of large items and if you need help with a load of boxes too heavy for you to lift.
Proceeds from the garage sale support the church's mission programs locally, nationally and internationally. Your support is sincerely appreciated. For more information on the Garage Sale and our church, please visit The Greensboro First United Methodist Church website: www.fumcgreensboro.org.
