WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Charmi Patel, MD, a board-certified Allergy & Immunology specialist, is joining St. Mary’s Medical Group and opening a new practice, St. Mary’s Allergy Specialists, on Sept. 8. Her practice will be located at 1360 Caduceus Way, Building 200, Suite 102, Watkinsville, and will serve the entire Northeast Georgia region.
Dr. Patel and her staff will provide care for patients of all ages for the diagnosis and treatment of allergies and immunological conditions, including allergic rhinitis/hay fever, food allergies, drug allergies, asthma, urticaria/hives, and more. She also will provide follow-up care for patients who have experienced anaphylaxis and other life-threatening allergic reactions. In addition, she will evaluate and manage pediatric and adult patients with primary and secondary immunodeficiencies.
Dr. Patel is a native of Lilburn, Ga. Her interest in global health led her to purse an accelerated combined Pre-med and Doctor in Medicine program at Avalon University School of Medicine in Netherland Antilles, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Thereafter, she completed her Internal Medicine residency training at Baton Rouge General Medical Center/Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed her Allergy and Immunology fellowship training at a well-respected allergy and primary immunodeficiency center, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Since completing her fellowship, she practiced in Massachusetts at Berkshire Allergy Care, a satellite clinic for fellows-in-training at Albany Medical College.
Dr. Patel’s career has been geared towards practicing evidence-based medicine, actively publishing in numerous peer-reviewed journals and books, and educating future allergist/immunologists. Her passion for teaching started in residency, earning her the Tulane University School of Medicine Owl Club Award for the best teaching resident. During her time with Berkshire Allergy Care, she was a faculty member at Albany Medical College, providing didactic lectures and grand rounds to physicians-in-training. Additionally, Dr. Patel has published multiple chapters in Pediatric and Allergy & Immunology board review books. She also is a member of the American College of Allergy and Immunology, Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology and Clinical Immunology Society.
Dr. Patel is married to Hiren Patel, MD, an interventional cardiologist who recently joined Oconee Heart and Vascular Center and the cardiac catheterization team at St. Mary’s Health Care System in Athens.
As part of St. Mary's Medical Group, St. Mary’s Allergy Specialists accepts most major insurance plans and Medicare and offers virtual visits for certain types of appointments. Please contact your insurance provider for more information about your specific plan requirements before visiting a specialist. You can make a new patient appointment with Dr. Patel by calling 706-389-3810. For more information, please visit www.stmaryshealthcaresystem.org/.
