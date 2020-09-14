ATHENS, Ga. — St. Mary's Medical Group and Athens General and Colorectal Surgery (AGCS) welcome Kathleen Jeffery, MD, the region's first female board-certified breast surgery specialist.
Dr. Jeffery comes to AGCS from Greenwood, S.C., where she served as medical director of the Breast Center at Self Regional Healthcare and as a partner in Advanced Surgical Associates. Previously, she practiced with Summit Surgical in Dahlonega, Ga., and was an assistant professor of surgery with the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
She earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Ohio State University-Columbus and her medical degree, Magna Cum Laude, also from OSU-Columbus. Dr. Jeffery completed her general surgery residency and internship at the Medical College of Georgia, where she served as director of the Resident Basic Science Course and Administrative Chief Resident.
Dr. Jeffery is certified in ultrasound-guided breast biopsy and stereotactic breast biopsy by the American Society of Breast Surgeons and also is certified by the American Board of Surgery. She is committed to seeing patients as quickly as possible upon referral, often within 24 hours, and works with patients to help them understand all their options, including surgical procedures that minimize the cosmetic impact to the breast.
Among her accomplishments, Dr. Jeffery spearheaded development of the High-Risk Breast Clinic & Breast Center at Self Regional Hospital. She also has received the Medical College of Georgia Golden Apple Faculty Teaching Award and the Richmond County Medical Society Research Award, among others. She is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons within the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Jeffery joins Drs. Sergio Mejias, Ryan Katz, W. Andrew Lawrence, Aaron Carr, Steve Shirley and Davis Horkan. Her husband, Dr. J. Brant Parramore, is also joining the practice. Her interests include gardening and running.
Dr. Jeffery will provide pre- and post-operative patient consultations at AGCS's main office, located at 740 Prince Ave., Building 2, Athens, and has surgical privileges at St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Jeffery is now accepting patient appointments. A referral from a primary care physician may be required under some insurance plans. As part of St. Mary's Medical Group, AGCS accepts most major insurance plans and Medicare. Please contact your insurance provider for more information regarding your specific plan requirements for a specialist referral.
For information or to make an appointment, call 706-548-5488 or visit the Find a Doctor section at stmaryshealthcaresystem.org.
