The sixth annual Seuss on the Loose celebration is coming up on Saturday, March 7, at the primary school on Glenwood Springs Road in Eatonton.
Come join the fun! Bring the family for the 1-mile Fun Run with registration at 9 a.m. and the race at 9:30. Registration is $15 for one or $36 for a family.
Forms are available at schools in Putnam County and at the library. Prizes will be awarded in various age groups. Activities for children of all ages continue in the school cafeteria at 10 a.m. A $10 wristband purchase will give a child access to all the fun Seuss activities. Tickets for the raffle prizes are 50 cents each.
Leading up to March 7, local school children will participate in an art contest. Their projects will be judged at the library Feb. 25-26. The winning projects will be on display at the downtown branches of Farmers & Merchants and Peoples Banks starting on February 28.
Seuss on the Loose is a fund-raising event sponsored by Ferst Readers of Putnam County. Local businesses and other community organizations provide a variety of activities, including a lollipop draw, face painting, limbo and crafts. There will be Seuss characters participating in the event as they help with the Fun Run and activities in the cafeteria. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged at the Seuss on the Loose event.
FERST Readers uses all the proceeds from Seuss on the Loose to provide free books, one each month, for registered children from birth to age 5. There will be a table at the event where Putnam County children can be registered to receive these books. Children can also be registered by visiting the website, www.ferstreaders.org.
More than 1,000 Putnam County children currently received free books through this program. For anyone who would like to sponsor a child, donations are accepted year-round. Thirty-five dollars will sponsor one child for a year. You can also make donations by sending a check to FERST Readers, P.O. Box 4283, Eatonton, Ga. 31024.
It’s a great way to start a child on the road to successful reading!
