Ferst Readers is a publicly funded non-profit organization that promotes the development of early childhood literacy skills in children from birth to age 5, especially those who need the most help with getting access to age-appropriate books for their home. Using donations from people in local counties, we mail a FREE book a month to every registered child, along with a copy of our “Leap Into Books” newsletter which has guides for parents about reading to their child and additional fun and creative supplementary activity ideas that the whole family can enjoy.
Research has shown that reading regularly to children during the critical, formative years develops language and literacy skills that directly correspond with school success. The single mostimportantpredictorofacademicachievementandfuturesuccessistheabilitytoread. When children enter kindergarten with pre-reading and literacy skills, they are ready to learn with confidence and are on their way to success. While Ferst Readers cannot address all of the issues of early development, it can eliminate one reason why parents don’t read to their children: the non-availability of quality, age-appropriate books in thehome.
Each fall as a new school year begins, Ferst Readers of Greene and Putnam Counties have traditionally held an annual adopt-a-reader fundraising campaign to raise the funds needed to buy books and mailthemattheexcellentrateofjust$36ayearperchild.Theunprecedentedcircumstances oftheCOVID-19havecreateduncertaintiesthatremainforthemonthsahead.Therefore,we have had to make the decision to cancel plans for a physical event and raffle ticket sales and are asking instead for your direct support by simply making a donation to sponsor one (or more!)childrenforthecomingyear.Whilewerealizethatmanycharitiesareappealingtoyou for support throughout the year, please know that a contribution to your local Ferst Readers programisanextremelyworthwhileinvestmentinmakingadifferenceinthelivesofourown children and the future of our own localarea.
We are so very grateful for the local restaurants and businesses that have generously donated raffle prizes in the past, and to all the individuals who have graciously given the gift of books to our local children. Thank you so much for your past support of Ferst Readers of Greene and Putnam Counties.
You can adopt-a-reader by mailing your tax-deductible donation to PO Box 111, Greensboro 30642 or by donating online through the following link: Adopt-A-Reader in Ferst Readers of Greene and Putnam Counties.
