The judges for this year’s 2020 Fine Art Show are La Ruchala Murphy and John Gholson. Murphy is currently the executive director at the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation (OCAF) in Watkinsville, Ga. Her areas of expertise are curatorial practices, museum administration, arts management, and program development. Prior to coming to OCAF, she served as a grants officer and county coordinator for the South Carolina Arts Commission in Columbia, S.C. She is an active instructor, maker and advocate for the arts. She teaches workshops to community organizations. As a visual artist, her current interest is working in mixed media with acrylic paint combining fabric, paper, wire, and found objects.
John Gholson’s mother is an artist, so he was encouraged to draw and paint at a very young age. His style is to incorporate a broad array of bright colors into his artwork. His abstract art often has an athletic theme, capturing the power and action of the human body. Gholson’s ultimate dream is to find balance in his life, work, and adventures outside of the studio.
The 2020 Amateur Fine Art Show will be open to the public from March 21-April 5, during Plaza hours. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.