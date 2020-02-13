Greensboro resident Jalisa Grimes didn’t know what she was going to do when she found out she was pregnant. She was planning to go to nursing school and pregnancy was not in her future. She walked through the doors of First Call Pregnancy Center in Greensboro and she was greeted by a staff of caring professionals who cared for her and treated her like family.
First Call Pregnancy Center is a 501(c)3 organization located in Greensboro and serves as a safe haven and resource for the women of Greene, Morgan and Putnam counties. Their on-site nurse, Jill Rhodes, conducts classes on labor and delivery, newborn care, and breastfeeding. Nina Younger, Client Services director, assisted Julisha throughout her pregnancy.
Julisha stated, “I could not have made it without Nina. She counseled me and even gave me her cell number so that I could call her when I went in to labor.”
Last December, Jalisha gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Javon.
Nina explains the mission of First Call best.
“We get to see God work every day at First Call Pregnancy Center; we witness what He can do in a person’s life. A lot of women walk into our center who don’t have a family’s support and we are able to provide them the care and support that they need.”
On Thursday, March 10, First Call Pregnancy Center is having a Fashion Show Fundraiser at Atlas Ministry in Greensboro. There will be two shows at 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Beautiful fashions and jewelry will be modeled by Spivey Jewelry and Fashion and a portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit First Call. There will also be a silent auction and raffle which will benefit First Call. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP Access. Only 100 tickets are available for each show so get your tickets early. Tickets can be purchased online at firstcall.me or at BankSouth Lake Oconee.
