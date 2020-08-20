GREENSBORO, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro Adora Mills-Powers Scholarship Fund was established to aid college-bound students from Greene Country schools with their tuition costs and other college expenses. This year’s two recipients of $2,000 each are from Lake Oconee Academy and Nathanael Greene Academy.
Helen Garcia-Carreras, a graduate of Lake Oconee Academy (LOA), is gifted in virtually all areas of the performing arts. In addition to playing trumpet in the LOA Pep Band, symphonic band and jazz band, she also dances and is active in choral singing. But her true love is for the theater. She plans to pursue a BFA in musical theatre or a BA in theatre at Georgia College.
Chase Crumbley comes to us from Nathanael Greene Academy. His talents include acting, singing and performing both classical and Christian contemporary music on the piano. He will be attending the University of North Georgia in the fall seeking dual degrees in engineering and music, with the ultimate goal of becoming a Christian music artist.
Adora Mills-Powers was the church musician at the First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro. The Adora Mills-Powers Scholarship Fund was set up after her death in 2013. Although the funds initially were not designated, the Session of the Church in consultation with family members (including her son Mike Mills of the band REM), decided to establish the Fund to help Greene County graduating seniors with an interest in the performing arts attend college. The Scholarship was first awarded in 2017.
