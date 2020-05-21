GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ann Foster received the prestigious 2019 President’s Award from Lake Country Board of Realtors®. The recipient of the President’s Award is personally selected by the President of the Association and is given to the member for outstanding service and contributions to the association going far beyond any assignment. This is only the second time in history the award has been bestowed and is given to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the profession of real estate as well as commitment and service to the Board.
When asked to comment, former Board President, Ashley Goodroe, said: “Well before we worked together and especially during my year as president, Ann was an important mentor to me. I imagine many other agents feel the same because of her dedication to the Board and willingness to share her experience and knowledge.”
In commenting about Ann’s receipt of this honor, Tom Martin said: “Ann Foster is truly one of the most dedicated, knowledgeable, professional and giving real estate brokers I have ever had the honor and privilege to be associated with in my nearly 50 years within the real estate industry. I highly value her counsel and do not hesitate to ask for her assistance whenever a situation arises that needs additional care, expertise and consideration. She is always willing to give of her valuable time utilizing her incredible depth of experience simply for the asking. As recognition and awards go, this one perfectly exemplifies and mirrors the selection criteria, and no one deserves it more.
For more information about Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty/Lake Country, visit www.CBLakeOconee.com or email Info@CBLakeOconee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.