Georgia B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series will host the first ever Bass Anglers Sportsman Society Kayak State Championship ever held in the state of Georgia. For this year and this year only, the tournament is an open tournament with no qualification necessary other than being a Georgia B.A.S.S. member. The top 10% from this tournament will qualify to fish the first ever B.A.S.S. Kayak National Championship held in junction with the Bassmaster’s Classic in Fort Worth Texas in March 2021.
The host site for the tournament is Oconee Springs Park at 109 S. Spring Road in Eatonton, Ga. A manufactures and Vendor EXPO is planned as well as activities for the whole family thru out the day.
Registration is now open. Please call for more information and please visit our Georgia B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series Facebook page.
Georgia B.A.S.S Nation Kayak Series is a part of the Bass Angler Sportsman Society and a part of B.A.S.S. Nation and Georgia B.A.S.S Nation.
