Hosted by The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, the Georgia College Music Department presents the third Annual Heartfelt Harmonies — an entertaining evening of "feel good,” toe-tapping music on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 pm at Festival Hall in Greensboro.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary the Georgia College Jazz Band will perform along with the Max Noah Singers (a traditional choral ensemble), and the Cat's Meow (an a cappella ensemble). Proceeds will benefit the Georgia College Music Department and the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer's local outreach ministries.
Tickets are $25 for general admission seating and $35 for table seating. Pay with debit or credit card through secure PayPal link https://bit.ly//31GTbr4 or contact Redeemer: littlechurch2018@gmail.com
Located in Milledgeville, Georgia College is a public liberal arts institution. Dr. Jennifer Flory will conducting the Max Noah Singers this year. In addition to touring Georgia, the Max Noah Singers have performed in cities across the US and in Europe, include New York, Washington D.C., Vienna and Budapest. Funds this year will be utilized to offset student costs for their next major trip. Dr. Cliff Towner is taking the Jazz Band on a study abroad experience to the Czech Republic in May 2023. The rehearsal process, trip and performance will be transformative experiences of collaborative engaged learning both in and beyond the classroom. These achievements exemplify the strides Georgia College is taking in becoming a preeminent public liberal arts university.
The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer has been a presence in downtown Greensboro for the past 150-plus years. Known as the "little red church that does,” Redeemer has taken an active role in community outreach. Previously having hosted the Reynolds Tour of Homes throughout its tenure, the church community continues its proud tradition of local community outreach through financial and time contributions to many organizations such as Circle of Love, the Food Pantry, the Humane Society and Greene and Putnam County thrift stores.
