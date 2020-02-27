GREENSBORO, Ga. — Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology committed to be a sponsor of the 2020 Heart & Soul Gala at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. Held Feb. 1, 2020, the Gala is the largest fundraising event of the year for St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital.
Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology specializes in general dermatology, surgical treatment of skin cancer, and cosmetic services. After starting the practice over 10 years ago in Athens, Georgia, Dr. Ross Campbell and his team of highly qualified dermatologists opened an office in the Lake Oconee area to better serve their patients in this region.
"At GSC, we strive to provide the best skin care possible in a caring, warm, and friendly environment," said Richard McKinney, Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology's Practice Administrator. "We are proud to serve the Lake Oconee community by providing exceptional medical treatment close to home. We also proudly support St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital in their shared love of providing outstanding healthcare to the wonderful people of our region."
"We are grateful for Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology, which has supported numerous Heart & Soul events," said Sherri Kerstetter, Chair of the Heart & Soul Gala. "We are so appreciative of their generous support of our Gala and support of Good Samaritan Hospital's mission to be a compassionate and transforming healing presence in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.