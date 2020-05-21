MACON, Ga. — Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA has been sorting through donations to separate scrubs for distribution to frontline health care workers.
"As we face this unprecedented national health crisis, we are grateful for outstanding partners like Goodwill," said Ronnie Rollins, CEO of Community Health Services of Georgia, which received a donation of 1200 scrubs in the last week for its skilled nursing care providers. "The scrubs collected and donated by Goodwill will help supplement the resources available to health care workers who are caring for patients throughout our communities, day in and day out."
The local Goodwill has been collecting Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers since the pandemic hit. The organization's leadership noted a significant inventory of scrubs, which earned their name by being what operating room personnel would wear before "scrubbing in" before surgery. Now used by every level of care providers, they protect wearers from contaminants and withstand the harsh cleaning necessary in a medical environment.
"We are pleased to be able to support the caregivers at Ethica Health and Community Health Services of Georgia, whose work is critical to defend against the virus," noted Jim Stiff, President of Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA. "The education and employment services Goodwill provides, which the sale of donated goods at our retail training stores helps to underwrite, will be critical to the social and economic recovery from the pandemic. Our valued donors are helping their neighbors get through this crisis in multiple ways, as we turn donations into real and tangible help for people who need it."
Goodwill’s donation centers continue to accept gently used donations as well as personal protective equipment for medical professionals and non-perishable food for distribution at area food pantries. With a no-contact donation process, donors can drive up to an attended donation center, drop off their donations in designated containers and receive a self-service receipt for tax purposes.
"We would like to express our sincerest thanks to our partners at Goodwill for their generous donation and unwavering support for the heroes on the front lines serving in skilled nursing centers," said Rollins.
Goodwill has reopened 14 of its retail stores from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, while Job Connection career centers are continuing to offer virtual services. Goodwill career centers are scheduled to open for in-person client services later this month. Find donation and shopping locations and visit the virtual Job Connection online at www.GoodwillWorks.org.
