The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the following June 2020 Greene County Chamber of Commerce Business and Employee of the Month. The following recipients have been selected based on their exemplary contributions of service and community involvement in Greene County and the surrounding area.
Business of the Month
Dairy Queen and Chill Greensboro
The Dairy Queen Grill and Chill of Greensboro is a family-owned business that takes pride in providing both outstanding customer service and quality food. DQ owners Sam and Komal Momin manage a top-notched business offering a wide variety of meals from traditional cheeseburgers to their world-renowned frozen treats. During the recent pandemic, Sam and his staff donated approximately 3,500 cheeseburgers over several weeks for the students of Greene County. The DQ team arrived early each morning, fired up their grills and wrapped the cheeseburgers so they could be given to Greene County school busses to be delivered to students throughout the county. I am sure every student, and their parents, was excited to see a meal from Dairy Queen during those challenging times.
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill is located at 2251 S. Main St., Greensboro.
Employee of the Month
Jane Winslett
The Farmers Bank
Jane Winlsett has worked for The Farmers Bank for 18 years. She's reliable, personable and a joy to work with. She is often the first face customers see when they enter the bank. Jane greets each customer with a smile and knows most of our customers by name. She is always willing to lend a hand to help her co-workers and customers.
The Farmers Bank is located at 202 S. Main St., Greensboro, Ga. 30642.
