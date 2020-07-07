GREENSBORO, Ga. — Businesses around Greene County are opening back up and offering full-service experiences, including previous services such as curbside pickup and shipping.
On Saturday, June 20, The Greene County Chamber of Commerce hosted grand reopening ribbon cuttings for Bend The Trend and Mio Gioiello. The two stores opened their doors and invited customers to a complimentary lunch, fancy discounts and a sneak peek at an array of new products.
Mio Gioiello, which stands for My Jewel, showcased a new line of women’s wear focusing on the 30-45 age versatile woman. Their clothing boutique is located at 1021 Parkside Commons, Suite 101, Greensboro, Georgia, just behind Publix in Parkside Commons. You can follow them on their social channels or contact the store directly at 706-817-6302.
“It’s so important to celebrate and support our local businesses in Greene County. It was a fun day to return doing business as usual,” said Chamber President Terry Lawler.
Bend The Trend, also located in Parkside Commons, displayed unique and versatile new products for the home, office, and for the perfect birthday or hostess gift. Their store located at 1020 Parkside Commons, Suite 101, also offers purchasing online for the ease of at home shopping. You can purchase merchandise at www.2bendthetrend.com, visit them in-store, or call to have products shipped at 571-437-7574.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.