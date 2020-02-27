There is no doubt that the Toastmasters Organization creates winners and leaders through their skillful “Learn by Doing” approach to giving presentations!
Hasitha Mahabaduge and Betty Liedtke are proof of that. This past Saturday they each competed in Toastmasters Athens Area Speech Contests with Toastmaster Mahabaduge placing FIRST in the International Contest and Toastmaster Liedtke placing third in both the Humorous Contest and the Table Topics Contest.
This is not the only award Mahabaduge won this weekend either. Friday night, in Atlanta, Dr. Hasitha Mahabaduge, who is the assistant professor of physics, was named the 2020 recipient of the University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents Felton Jenkins Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award — bestowed for “a strong commitment to teaching and student success.” New courses Mahabaduge developed—in areas like solid state physics, thermodynamics, and renewable energy—have put the university’s physics curriculum on par with the rest of the nation, said Dr. Kenneth McGill, former chair of chemistry, physics and astronomy.
In an interview Hasitha said, “The Toastmasters Organization has contributed greatly to my presentation and leadership abilities and as a college professor these are essential skills to have.” He now progresses to the Division Level which will be held in Augusta on March 21. This contest culminates in Paris, France where the winner will be declared ‘The World Champion of Speakers’
Toastmaster Liedtke is the author of Find Your Buried Treasure: Nuggets Mined from Everyday Life (Amazon) and a weekly Blog of the same name. She also holds the office of Vice President of Membership for the local Toastmasters club.
Greene County Toastmasters meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Church, 5800 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, Ga. 30642. For more information please contact Club President Joyce Crawford at 706-467-2678 or VP of Membership Betty Liedtke at 706-991-5387.
