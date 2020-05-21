On Sunday, May 15, more than 175 cars paraded around Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church. Cars were decorated; horns were honked. Parishioners created a surprise rally of appreciation for pastor, the Rev. Michael Silloway.
Throughout the pandemic, Father Michael has gone to extremes to serve the parish. He has a passion for keeping the parishioners connected spiritually and communally. Members of the congregation wanted to show an outpouring of love and thanksgiving for all he has done.
Early on during COVID-19 life, Father Michael sat outside the church on given days, providing drive-thru confession for those interested in receiving the sacrament. During Holy Week, the pastor provided an opportunity for his community to drive by to pick up blessed palms and receive holy communion. For the entire time of sheltering in place, Father has prayed online the Divine Office of Readings, morning and evening prayers, and has celebrated daily mass via the internet. He encouraged successful food drives for Hancock and Greene Counties with another one scheduled to help Putnam County in late May.
Is there anything better than a Thanksgiving Parade in May during a pandemic?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.