GREENSBORO, Ga. — Lake Country’s only full-service marketing firm, Greer Force Marketing (GFM), is pleased to announce the recent hire of Mark Brill, senior content developer. Within this role, Brill will assist GFM clients with creative content development and graphic design while also supporting the GFM team in developing marketing statagies for their diverse client base.
“I'm looking forward to the diversity of projects and variety of disciplines that Greer Force tackles,” said Brill. “It’s a chance to design, write, and brainstorm for a wide array of clients. And it’s an opportunity to develop my skills with an extremely talented and dedicated team.”
Brill comes to GFM with more than 20 years of graphic design experience — beginning in New Orleans at a regional furniture giant’s in-house advertising team, where he won several ADDY awards before Hurricane Katrina prompted a move to Georgia in 2005.
Since settling in the Lake Country, Brill has been designing for numerous clients and organizations, including local magazines, newspapers, realtors, businesses and charities; if you live in the area, chances are you’ve already seen his work. Along with his extensive graphic design experience, Brill possesses a flair for creative writing, an attribute that persuded him to study English in college.
“I am overjoyed to have Mark join the Greer Force Marketing team. I strongly believe in surrounding yourself with great people; I think I’ve done that with Mark and the entire GFM team — and I would venture to say our clients would agree with me. Mark brings expertise with him that will advance the level of service our team provides to our clients and their businesses. In his short time with us, he has already proven to be a valuable asset to our business,” said Jackie Greer, Greer Force Marketing, LLC president.
Brill resides in Woodville with his fiancée, Tracey, their four-legged children (Lenny, Arthur and Henry) and their mischievous African gray parrot, JuJu. Often times he can be found expressing his creativity while laying down a beat on his drums.
Brill’s skill sets, experience, and creative talent will be a wonderful addition to the Greer Force Marketing team. To explore all that GFM has to offer, visit them online at GreerForce.com or follow them on facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, or LinkedIn @greerforce.
