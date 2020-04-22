Peg Bilkert opened the February Harbor Club Ladies League meeting by welcoming members and guests and introducing newest member, Jackie Brown to the gathering. Debbie Burns then introduced her niece, Kristen, and husband, Josh Waddy, owners of the recently opened Chick Fil-A here in Greensboro who gave the ladies an overview of the company’s history and how they came to be part of the Chick fil-A family. Mary Beth Schmidt announced future events for the coming months. Debbie Cherry gave an update on the end of the year party being held on April 24 at the Harbor Club Stables. Pictured: Josh and Kristen Waddy flanked by grandmother, JoAnn Stauffer (right) and cousin, Debbie Burns (left).
