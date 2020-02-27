Several members of the Harbor Club Ladies League recently trod a portion of the Antebellum Trail to learn more about two famous local authors. First stop was to Andalusia, Flannery O’Connor’s home in Milledgeville, where most of her writing took place. After a tasty lunch at The Club at Lake Sinclair, they traveled on to The Uncle Remus Museum in Eatonton. The museum captures the time and life of Joel Chandler Harris, Uncle Remus and antebellum Georgia, where, the Docent, Miss Georgia, gave an entertaining version of several B’er Rabbit tales. Future plans include a trip to the Western Museum in Cartersville. Pictured (front row): Abby Flynn, Susan Young, Jennifer Rinard, Karen McKnight, Judy Stultz. Second row: Pat Cresswell, Ardith Kirchhoff, Janis Echols, Peg Bilkert. Back Row ~ Willa Alexander, Debbie Orr, Helene Perez, Karen Wessel and Mary Beth Schmidt.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.