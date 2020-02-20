EATONTON, Ga. — Harmony Crossing is now accepting vendor applications for the 2020 Farmer’s Market Season. The 2020 season will start on Saturday May 2and conclude on Saturday September 26for a total of 22 markets.
The 2020 vendor fee will be $150 for a full season pass (per market cost with this option is $6.82) or $15 per market option for vendors who choose to pay for each Saturday individually. Deadline for applications is Friday March 21.
Applications can be attained by emailing harmonyparkevents@gmail.com.
The Harmony Park Farmer’s Market has always had an extensive array of vendors each week including several local favorites. The Lee Family (Keturah’s Home Bakery) offers amazing baked goods each week from layer cakes and breads to cheese straws and pastries. Hemi Blueberries offers fresh, pesticide-free local blueberries from their Greensboro farm. “The Peach Man” is a popular favorite with weekly peach varieties direct from the growers in South Carolina. S&W Little Farm sells fresh brown eggs along with salsa, pickles, jellies, jams and vegetables. Russel Ivey’s produce stand is always busy with tomatoes, melons, okra, squash, corn and other fresh produce. Lacy Lou’s is a hotspot for dog lovers and their four-legged guests with homemade pet treats and accessories. I-Do Favors sells beautiful and fragrant homemade candles each packaged with an inspirational message. Georgia Clucker Wood Products has beautiful cutting boards, “snake stompers,” cornhole boards along with other hand-crafted items. The market also has vendors with boiled peanuts, hand-crafted jewelry, canned vegetables and fruits, local Georgia honey, horseshoe art and wine racks, ceramics and pottery, fresh-cut flowers including sunflowers, roses, dahlias, zinnias, etc. Children enjoy the adjacent playground at Harmony Park making it a fun weekend destination.
The Farmer’s Market at Harmony Park was started 16 years ago and was the first in the Lake Oconee area. Lowell White Jr. who developed and owns the Harmony Crossing retail center created it along with Sharon Kramer to serve the growing market. Harmony Park is a one-acre, manicured space between Harbor at Harmony and Harmony Medical Center. The Market operates from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday during the summer until September 28th. Harmony Park Farmers Market has a Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Harmony-Park-Farmers-Market-300750763920913), which features weekly and day-of updates and the latest news and events.
