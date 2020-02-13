Imagine a night of Erin Go Braugh, “Ireland Forever,” a breath-taking green island that meets an unforgiving ocean that is inhabited by a passionate people with a humorous and soulful saying and song for every occasion. The Oconee Performing Arts Society invites you to experience “An Irish Heart” an enchanting evening with singer, songwriter, and original Celtic Woman member Chloë Agnew at the Plaza Arts Center stage on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 pm. Agnew will perform with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, featuring Paul Byrom along with world champion Irish dancers. She will captivate the audience with an array of Celtic folk songs as well as some of her own original compositions as part of her 2020 international tour.
For tickets call OPAS at 706-467-6000 or visit the website at www.opas.org.
Recognized as the youngest member of Celtic Woman, the 32-year-old soprano made her singing debut at 6 years old on her mother’s popular television program in Dublin. By 1998 Agnew had won the First International Children's Song Competition in Cairo, Egypt. Shortly after the success of her second album ‘Walking in the Air,’ Agnew was approached in 2004 to become part of, “Celtic Woman.” She later embarked on a solo career that has taken her all over the world. Most recently, Agnew’s début solo single ‘Love is Christmas’, entered the Top 10 in the iTunes music charts. She followed this with her solo and ode to Ireland, “The Thing About You,” in 2018. Agnew’s new musical style is unlike anything fans have heard before from this talented Irish songbird. It is in Ireland that she finds her moorings. She says, “Irish music was bred into us from the day we are born. Looking back to our ancestors and our heritage, it was always in our culture. Even through the hardest of times Irish people always turned to music. They have a song for everything — for drinking, for depression, for famine. I remember a song growing up that was for milking the cows.”
Attracting big city entertainment, OPAS strengthens community ties by bringing audiences together for shared experiences and fellowship through the arts. As a non-profit organization, OPAS depends on the generous support of sponsors, members and ticket buyers to continue its mission to entertain, enrich, and educate the Lake country’s young and young at heart through its various performances and outreach programming. More information about OPAS and upcoming events can be found at www.opas.org.
