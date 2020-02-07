EATONTON, Ga. — Lake Oconee and Lake Sinclair realtors, Kim and Lin Logan and their real estate team, sell the lifestyle they love to live. More than that, the real estate agents are passionate about giving back to the community they love so much. Through their foundation created in honor of the Logan's beloved late daughter, Brittney Cares is pleased to announce their yearly charitable contributions to local families and the community totaled more than the amount of $15,000.
The donations follow the company's continued dedication to giving their time through philanthropy and purposeful giving. In 2019, Brittney Cares generously supported St. Mary's Good Samaritan Foundation The Oconee Regional Humane Society, and numerous families facing hardships.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to help others and organizations in need in remembrance of our daughter," said owner Kim Logan. "Giving back is a way for us to honor the foundation's purpose — where a caring heart meets a giving heart and remember our daughter."
The agency looks forward to another year of giving the gift of hope. If you would like to donate to this charity and give back to those in need, we graciously accept contributions. To stay up to date on what the foundation is doing this year please follow the Kim and Lin Logan Real Estate blog or check back on https://www.kimandlinlogan.com/brittney-cares/.
