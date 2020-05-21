The Christ Our King and Savior Church St. Vincent De Paul Society (SVDPS) and the Knights of Columbus Assembly 3799 (KofC) are partnering for a COVID-19 food drive to support the needs of the Putnam Christian Outreach Pantry. The collection will take place on the church grounds located at 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway in Greensboro on June 12from 8 to 11 a.m. Food drives have previously been conducted for Hancock and Greene counties, the other counties supported by SVDP and the KofC. Everyone’s generosity to these organizations is always appreciated and all proceeds go directly to the pantries mentioned.
