Twenty years ago, a group of Reynolds residents who enjoy singing had the idea to form a group, and from that group, the Reynolds Chorus was born. Jude Martincic, Linda Disosway and Jean Merritt spread the word and on Nov. 16, 2000, the first rehearsal was held with 21 participants.
At that time, we were the Plantation Singers, directed by Jean Merritt. Our first performances were singing Christmas carols at the two Reynolds clubhouses during happy hour and love songs in the same venues on Valentine’s Day. Later that spring, The Reynolds Chorus began singing at the Easter Sunrise Service at the Plantation Pointe Pavilion. On 9-11, who would have guessed that what was planned as entertainment for the opening of the Oconee Clubhouse would turn into a performance of patriotic songs that brought together the Reynolds Plantation community to grieve the events of the day? Over the years we have performed over 100 times, including the opening of the Lake Club, Publix’s grand opening, meetings, funerals, nursing homes — basically anywhere that wanted us to sing! Under the direction of Donna Valvo and accompanied by keyboardist Amy Reber, bass guitarist Tom Shalin, and a variety of studio musicians, the Chorus gives a Christmas concert every December and another “musicale” during the year. Styles range from country to Broadway, ballads to bebop, 50’s to rock and roll, and everything in between. We are delighted to include talented students (who help keep us current!) from local schools and dance companies when possible. The evolution continues today. Membership hovers around 50 voices and in 2019, we rebranded as The Lake Country Chorus and are now a non-profit 501(C)(3) tax exempt organization. We have always paid our professional director and musicians, venue rental, and purchased music out of ticket sales. As singers, nothing pleases us more than to finish a concert and be greeted with “best concert ever!” and “wow — what a great selection of music!” and “when is the next concert?” The answer to that last question is Saturday, March 14, 2020, at The Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton when our theme will be Twenty Years of Timeless Tunes. Tickets are $20 and available from any Chorus member or at Bank South – Lake Oconee. For those of you new to the area, this concert will highlight the best of our body of work over two decades and bring good memories to our many regular patrons. We hope our tax-exempt status will encourage you to support us with a donation in exchange for recognition of you and/or your business in our printed program. We are very proud of our success, especially in light of the changing times and increasing competition for your attention.
If you like to sing, please consider joining us! For information, contact Jude Martincic at 706-473-1611 or judemartincic@gmail.com. We look forward to entertaining you in 2020 and beyond!
