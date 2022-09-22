The Lake Country Players and Plaza Alliance for the Performing Arts are coming together to produce “9 to 5 The Musical.” With a large cast and crew, this show brings together talent from all over the Lake Country.
“9 to 5 The Musical” will span over two weekends — the first set of performances on Nov. 10, 11 and 12 will take place at Festival Hall in Greensboro and the second set of performances on Nov. 18, 19 and 20 will be at The Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton.
Both organizations are thrilled to be collaborating on such an iconic show. The musical is being directed by Dennis McClain and Sarah Daly Weir with Michael Homeier as assistant director. Mo Brower is choreographing the musical with Karissa Lacy as assistant choreographer. Donna Valvo is the musical director and Dottie McClain is the vocal coach
“9 to 5 The Musical” tells the story of three unlikely friends who take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, “9 to 5” is based on the 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.
Tickets are on sale now at plazacenter.org or at lakecountryplayers.org. This will be a show that you will not want to miss.
