Lake Oconee Dentistry recently celebrated 22 years of service to lake area residents. Owned and operated by Drs. David and Patti Bradley, the practice provides standard preventive maintenance exams and cleanings, as well as a variety of cosmetic and restorative dental enhancements. The Bradleys saw their first patient in Greensboro on May 11, 1998. Recently out of dental school, with only a few years work experience under their belts, they decided to take a chance building a practice in an area only just beginning to show glimmers of growth.
"When we first opened, many people in the area were driving to Atlanta and Athens for their dental care," says Dr. David Bradley. "There was a real need for quality dental care in our own backyard."
Fast forward two decades and Lake Oconee Dentistry has grown from two doctors and one employee, to six doctors and 24 employees, including eight hygienists. Lake Oconee Dentistry has won regular recognition as a top dentist by Lake Oconee Living and Atlanta magazines, and has been voted the area's "Best Dentist" by readers of The Lake Oconee Breeze for eight years running.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the practice has been implementing new protocols to make dental visits safer than ever.
"While the world has changed a lot over the last several weeks, our commitment to the health of our patients remains the same," says Dr. David Bradley. "We have incorporated several new protocols to ensure the safety of both our patients and our team."
All team members have completed additional awareness and prevention programs to enhance their knowledge and preparedness during this time. In addition to the rigorous infection control procedures the practice was already following prior to the pandemic, Lake Oconee Dentistry has implemented:
•Daily health checks of all team members, including temperature checks
•Curbside patient check-in to minimize contact with others
•Pre-screening of every patient, including a health questionnaire and non-touch temperature screenings
•Additional personal protection equipment for all team members
"We are operating out of an abundance of caution in order to ensure that safety remains our top priority," says Bradley.
In the coming weeks, the practice will be adding HEPA-grade filters to its HVAC system, along with stand-alone air scrubbers in each treatment room. Dr. Bradley has also purchased UV-C germicidal lights and disinfection lamps, which will allow for the safe sterilization of rooms and instruments, without the use of additional harsh chemicals.
Reflecting on the practice's anniversary, Dr. Patti Bradley says: "We've come a long way since we first opened our doors. More than ever before, we remain here to serve the community. We want people in our community to feel confident in prioritizing their dental care, without having to sacrifice their overall health and safety to do so."
Lake Oconee Dentistry is located at 1011 Parkside Main, between the Publix parking lot and the movie theater, in Greensboro. The office can be reached at 706-453-1333 or online at www.LakeOconeeDental.com.
