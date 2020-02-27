On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Lake Oconee Lodge members donated 48 coats to the Putnam County Head Start program and 44 coats to the Greensboro Boys & Girls Club. This was part of ‘Operation Warm Kids.’ The Elks Lodge received a grant from the Elks National Foundation for this project. In December, the lodge donated coats to kids that had signed up for the ‘Dolly Parton Imagination Library’ also as part of the ‘Operation Warm Kids’ project. Overall, the Lake Oconee Lodge donated over 125 coats to kids in the lake area thanks to this grant.
