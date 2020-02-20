On Tuesday, Jan. 14, members from the Lake Oconee Elks Lodge delivered art supplies to the veterans’ art class at the Georgia War Veterans Home. The supplies included canvases, frames, mat boards, colored pencils, markers, paint palettes, water containers, scissors, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners and watercolor paper for the veterans to create their works of art. The veterans in the class are very talented and they often exhibit their finished works in exhibitions around the Georgia War Veterans home. The Lake Oconee Elks Lodge received a Freedom Grant from the Elks National Foundation to be able to help the art classes at the home to get the things they need for the Veterans. It has been shown that working with art helps veterans that have PTSD. It is a joy to watch the veterans at work on their various paint projects and lodge members are looking forward to attending their next art exhibit.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.