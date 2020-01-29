On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Lake Oconee Elks Lodge held its annual local Hoop Shoot competition at Lake Oconee Academy.
Participating in this year’s Hoop Shoot were kids from Greene, Morgan and Hancock counties. The first place winners will go to the District Hoop Shoot at Eastside High School in Covington, Ga. on Feb. 1, to compete at the district level.
The Elks Hoop Shoot program is an Elks National Foundation Program with the winners advancing from local, district, state and regional to the national competition in Chicago, Ill. The boys and girls that make it to the National Championship in Chicago compete to have their names placed in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The first place winners in the local competition were: 8- to 9-year girls, Whitley Crumbley from Morgan County; 8- to 9-year boys, Dralan Lamar from Hancock County; 10- 11-year girls, Laney Tillery from Morgan County; 10- to 11-year boys, Gunner Braswell from Morgan County; 12- to 13-year girls, Sonovia Reynolds from Hancock County; and 12- to 13-year boys, Walter Scott Roberts from Greene County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.