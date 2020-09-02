GREENSBORO, Ga. — Monday, Aug. 31, was an exciting day as the Lake Oconee Eye Care Vision Source team officially moved into their new office located at 6061 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro.
The beautiful new facility allows the doctors and staff of Lake Oconee Eye Care to more efficiently serve more patients in Georgia’s Lake Country with the latest technology in the eye care industry. The new space also has allowed the team to expanded their merchandise collections in sunglass and eye wear frames.
Please RSVP at www.LakeOconeeEyeCare.com for their 20th anniversary and grand opening celebration to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, drinks, music, guided tours of the new facility, and much more.
Lake Oconee Eye Care is a member of Vision Source, a group of over 3,000 of the top practices in North America. Vision Source is the largest optical retailer in the United States. As a member of Vision Source, Lake Oconee Eye care is able offers the best products and at the best price. The savings are passed on to their patients. To learn more about Lake Oconee Eye Care-Vision Source or schedule an appointment, visit www.LakeOconeeEyeCare.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.