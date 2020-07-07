LOCC Youth Alliance announces the following scholarship selections awarded the 2020 graduates of Greene and Putnam Counties.  

Lauren Ellison, LOA Honor Graduate                  

Bryan Arreola, PCHS Honor Graduate

Ricquaria Griggs, GCHS Salutatorian

Gabe Allred, PCHS Honor Graduate  

Laila Pettigrew, PCHS Salutatorian

Leah Collins, PCHS Honor Graduate

Mya Greene, GCHS Honor Graduate

LOCC Youth Alliance awards $8,000 in college scholarships ($2,000, per year of undergraduate studies) each year.

LOCC Youth Alliance Scholarships are renewable for these recipients.

Presently there are 21 scholarship scholars attending college. The first LOCC graduate completed her undergraduate education at UGA in two years, Suma Cum Laude in 2020. 

There are 38 college students that have received the LOCC Youth Alliance Seven new college scholarships were awarded for 2020 to graduates in Greene and Putnam counties.

