One of the things I enjoyed about being a psychotherapist is listening to people as they share with me how they are living their lives. Some are overworked, exhausted, while many others are bored and have a life of ennui.
I am fascinated by how people spend their time. It says a lot about who people are and what adds meaning and direction to their life – or lack thereof.
I am primed to address this subject as I have had to make some time adjustments in recent times. Because of my cancer condition I have had to give up my Atlanta practice. This was not easy as I enjoyed this part of my practice very much. As a result I have two extra days to spend in Lake Country. So what do I do with that extra time?
I have looked at my priorities and tried to develop some sense of routine for goals that I have set. Depending on my health on a given day (it varies greatly), I try to see that my calendar has a nice rhythm to it. My priorities are clear — Sherry and family, seeing clients/patients, writing, exercise, and Lake time are the main priorities on a consistent basis. With this new added time I have added more research, especially in the areas of mental health, relationship enhancement, parenting, personal growth, and theological inquiry. I have made a successful transition that makes sense. My days have meaning and purpose — most of the time.
Respected Reader, how do you fill your time? Do they have meaning? Do you have a sense of accomplishment? Do you have goals and routines to effectuate their direction? Besides efforts put into your career, including being a stay home Mom, are you spending time that is fun, healing where needed, connecting, growing as a person, deepening relationships, etc… ?
What feedback is your calendar giving you? How about other important people in your life, what would be their comments about your day to day living? Any changes or modifications that might be called for?
There are only so many days available to us as we travel life’s uncertain path. Being conscious, being aware, of how you live day by day can lead to any necessary changes that might enhance your life. Carpe diem!
Dr. Stathas can be reached at 706-473-1780. Email: jstathas13@gmail.com. Website: drstathas/googlepages.com. Blog: drstathas.com. Book: “A Successful Life – Guaranteed!” on Amazon.
