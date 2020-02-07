GREENSBORO, Ga. — We have officially entered the month of February! The Greene County Family Connection organization program present Motown on Main at the Oconee Brewing Company on Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
If you are looking for an event that will have you up movin’ and groovin’ to throwback tunes, then this event is for you! Jarvis Wingfield and the Splitz Band are ready to put on a show performing all of their favorite selections from the Motown songbook. Expect to hear music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s from legendary artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and The Temptations.
WingHouse Express’ food truck will be outside of OCB from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. selling chicken tenders, wings, fries and more to those that work up an appetite from all of the excitement that the night will bring. Enjoy great music, good food, and make memories with your loved ones with while helping Greene County Family Connection organization fulfill its mission in our community.
The Greene County Family Connection is a nonprofit organization that brings together community partners to develop, implement, and evaluate plans that address the serious challenges facing Georgia’s children and families. The partners work to research the needs of children and families in our community and to address those needs together.
Tickets for Motown on Main are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Get your tickets now and arrive to the Oconee Brewing company early on Feb. 15. Seats will fill up fast!
Motown On Main: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Oconee Brewing Company. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more information about Motown on Main call the Greene County Family Connections (706) 454-1010. For tickets, www.oconeebrewingco.biz.
