HOME INSPECTIONS are a vital part of the Real Estate transaction process, so it makes sense to learn as much as you can about them.
HOME INSPECTIONS can be advantageous to both the buyer and seller, but at the same time can be a disadvantage. The HOME INSPECTION can many times make or break a sale. The more you know about what they entail and more importantly how they affect you as a buyer or seller.
BUYERS:
- Get References from your Realtor
- Look for a company that is bonded and insured
- Verify that the inspection company only does inspections – not home repairs and renovations
- Find out what the inspection includes
- Compare the cost of other Inspection Companies.
Buyers will sometimes hire specialists to inspect the Roof, HVAC, Structure and Stucco especially if the home is over 15 years old.
HOW TO NEGOTIATE AFTER THE INSPECTION:
If there are repairs needed after the inspection, you can probably get credit instead of actual repair which can be beneficial for your sale. Credits are more comfortable for the seller to offer than getting repairs done. The buyer by receiving the credit can hire the person of their choice and have the repair done to his liking.
Your agent knows what repairs can be of importance and what repairs can be dealt with later. Trust your agent to guide you through this process, negotiating for your best interest without threatening the deal.
Don’t be a buyer that thinks a HOME INSPECTION is a “punch list” of everything wrong with the house. Remember, if the house is a few years old, you are not buying a new home. Don’t ask for the moon and ruin the sale.
WHAT ARE SOME UNRESONABLE INSPECTION REQUESTS:
- Cosmetic Issues
- Anything under $100
- Renovations you are planning
- Cracks in sidewalk or basement floor
- Loose fixtures, railings, and similar issues that are simple to fix
- External Buildings- like sheds, outhouse, etc.
- Cosmetic landscaping or minor yard problems
Be reasonable when asking for repairs. Major repair issues like structural, mold, water damage, roofing are all major concerns. Concentrate on these, and work with the seller. A little kindness and understanding goes a long way when negotiating.
WHAT THE SELLER NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT HOME INSPECTION:
When selling a home one thing to remember is not conceal any defects that you are aware of.
- Make sure all your light bulbs are working. This will eliminate the inspector thinking the receptacle doesn’t work
- Change the filters to your furnace and leave any service tags for the inspector
- Make sure there is access to the attic
- If your home is vacant, make sure the power is on, and there is fuel so that the systems can be inspected
The HOME INSPECTION is one of the most significant hurdles for a seller to clear.
Sometimes a seller will ask us, should we have an inspection done before putting their home on the market. This can be good, as you will know what needs repair, but remember, anything that is found on an inspection, will have to be disclosed. The Disclosure Laws require you to disclose any issues.
HOME INSPECTION ISSUES THAT CAN KILL A SALE.
- Structural
- Termites and other pests
Drainage and Water issues
- Mold Problems
- Wiring and Electrical issues
- Plumbing issues
- Well Water issues
- Lead Paint
- A Bad Roof that needs replacement
These are major issues that need to be addressed before putting your home on the market.
SHOULD YOUR REAL ESTATE AGENT ATTEND THE HOME INSPECTION?
YES! If your agent isn’t there, how can they do the best job at representing your interests. There are several reasons why:
- The agent can help explain issues as the inspector identifies them.
- It is challenging to negotiate issues between buyer and seller when you were not there first hand to see the problem.
- Some HOME INSPECTORS can over emphasize the importance of an issue, causing unnecessary stress to the buyer or seller
Reputable Realtors want to work with HOME INSPECTORS who have the best interests of the clients at heart. Inspectors who are skilled at identifying issues but can also explain the issues found.
The HOME INSPECTION is something that should be taken very seriously by both the Buyer and Sellers. The HOME INSPECTOR could make mistakes. In our twenty-five years of experience, I have never seen where buyers and sellers think that everything that comes out of an inspection is always right and cannot be challenged. Being reasonable in all aspects of a Real Estate transaction is very important. Both the Buyer and Seller benefit and the sale will take place.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day.
