A House is just four walls and a roof, but a home is made up of everything inside.
Selling Real Estate over the past twenty-five years in the Lake Oconee area we have watched this beautiful area grow. In the beginning of our Real Estate career, we were mainly selling lots and newer homes, as the lake area was just beginning its transformation.
Today, the homes that are hitting the resale market are the same homes we saw being built on the lots we sold.
The area is now seeing another change in the Real Estate business. Some of the homes being marketed were built in the 90’s. Most of these homes were built by quality builders and that house will soon became a home again. The Sellers homes were filled with love and memories and at the same time building equity.The resale homes in today’s market may have been lived in for the past twenty-five years. Hopefully they have invested in modernizing and keeping their investment in good condition. The HVAC, ROOF, HOT WATER HEATER and APPLIANCES are all at the age of needing to be repaired or replaced. You will get top dollar out of your home if you tend to the above said items. An Inspection at the time of sale will tell all.
Many clients avoid looking at the older homes. This could be a big mistake. The buyer is looking at a house, not a home and should be looked at with an open mind. The home you may pass up because it is far from your ideal, but design experts agree that you can make any house into a feel-good space ensuring it reflects who we are and how we live our lives.
As the Lake Oconee area is maturing, the homes buyers will be looking at homes that are older, but they still offer distinct character and retain beauty. Some of the most beautiful homes on the lake are twenty-five years or older.
So, Buyers and Sellers, today the Real Estate market is very good. If you are a Buyer starting your search for a home, consider including an older home in your endeavor. You may save money. If you are the Seller, your home is very saleable. Have it in tip-top shape and the price will not be an obstacle.
REMEMBER: Home is where the heart is. Your sanctuary.
Thought for the day: You Can Only Make One First Impression.
