Directed by: Taika Waititi
Rated: PG-13
Runtime: 1:49
In “Birds of Prey,” the audience is quickly reminded that Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is a normal human: she enjoys cartoon shows, is obsessed with egg breakfast sandwiches, and most importantly, she goes through hard breakups. Worst of all, when Harley Quinn and the Joker explosively break up, Harley becomes one of the most wanted people in Gotham City --- everyone is after her now, since the Joker is no longer able to protect her. Luckily, Quinn meets a few unexpected allies and familiar DC anti-villains --- Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) --- who help her attempt to take down the evil, narcissistic crime boss, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).
Although the last time audiences saw Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” you do not have to be necessarily caught up with that film to see this crime flick. Sure, it will help you decide if you would enjoy this character or not, but again, it is not necessary. Despite certain film critics absolutely despising “Suicide Squad” I, among other fans, loved getting to see the new villain, yet non-villain characters on-screen. Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn also proved to be one of the most undeniably likeable DC characters in years, and her performance in “Birds of Prey” is nothing short of likeable --- she is once again, fantastic.
Alongside Margot Robbie are some other fantastic actors that give fantastic performances like Ewan McGregor who plays a character extremely different from his past roles, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the universe’s beloved Black Canary and Huntress. Another awesome performance that must be noted is that of young newcomer, Ella Jay Basco, whose character is sparking fan conspiracy theories that she maybe, just maybe, could be the new Batgirl. But I guess we will just have to see how this new wave of the DC Universe expands with Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman adaptation.
Besides the diverse cast, social commentary also seems to be surrounding “Birds of Prey” because of its ongoing themes of feminism and the power of equality. However, although these themes, they are not forced or institutionalized. Instead, they naturally exist and result in the film being as great as it is and continue to put Harley Quinn’s now feminist character on the pedestal she deserves. If this film does not scream “girl power,” then quite frankly I’m not sure what film does.
All in all, “Birds of Prey” is the perfect film to see with your single gals this Galentine’s day --- I mean, “Valentine’s Day.” It is fun, gory, and irresistible in all the best crime-fighting, DC universe ways possible. Personally, I think it is the best DCinstallment since 2019’s “Shazam!” but don’t just take my word for it: go see it for yourself! This film won’t win any Oscars, but it will leave its mark on the world in more ways than one. Margot Robbie’s “Harley Quinn” is a gift to cinema lovers everywhere and if I were you, I would rush to the theater as quickly as possible to see this wildly filthy yet rewarding R-rated crime comedy. You won’t regret it. I give it a 8.5/10 --- it was outrageously great!
