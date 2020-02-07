Well everyone, the 2020 awards season is unfortunately coming to an end this Sunday, Feb. 9, with the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This season has been both predictable and unpredictable in the best way possible, and what better way to celebrate the end of a great year of fantastic films than with the biggest awards show of the year.
I have predicted what/who will win, could win, and most importantly, deserves in the year’s major categories. Tune in Sunday to see who will take home the gold and happy Oscars!
Best Picture: The biggest category of the year and easily the most difficult to predict. I mean, not one soul can predict who will win this! The nominees are The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, 1917, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, Little Women, and Joker. What will win: 1917 or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood What could win: Parasite What deserves to win: Marriage Story *Bonus: Should have been a nominee: Rocketman
Best Director: The nominees are Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Who will win: Bong Joon Ho Who could win: Sam Mendes Who deserves to win: Bong Joon Ho *Bonus: Should have been a nominee: Greta Gerwig for Little Women
Best Actress: The nominees are Renee Zellweger for Judy, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, and Cynthia Erivo for Harriet. Who will win: Renee Zellweger (hands down) Who could win: Scarlett Johansson Who deserves to win: Saoirse Ronan *Bonus: Should have been a nominee: Awkwafina for The Farewell
Best Actor: The nominees are Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Who will win: Joaquin Phoenix Who could win: Adam Driver Who deserves to win: Anyone BUT Joaquin Phoenix *Bonus: Should have been a nominee: Taron Egerton for Rocketman
Best Supporting Actress: The nominees are Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Margot Robbie for Bombshell, Florence Pugh for Little Women, Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, and Scarlett Johansson (again!) for Jojo Rabbit. Who will win: Laura Dern Who could win: Scarlett Johansson *Bonus - Wild card: Florence Pugh Who deserves to win: Laura Dern
Best Supporting Actor: The nominees are Brad Pitt for Once Upon in Hollywood, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, and Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Who will win: Brad Pitt Who could win: Brad Pitt! Who deserves to win: Brad Pitt
Best Adapted Screenplay: The nominees are Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman, Joker, and The Two Popes. What will win: Jojo Rabbit What could win: Little Women What deserves to win: Little Women
Best Original Screenplay: The nominees are Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Marriage Story, Knives Out, and 1917. What will win: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood What could win: Parasite What deserves to win: Marriage Story or Knives Out.
Best Cinematography: The nominees are 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker, and The Lighthouse. What will win: 1917 What could win: The Irishman What deserves to win: 1917
Best Score: The nominees are Little Women, 1917, Joker, Marriage Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. What will win: Joker What could win: Little Women What deserves to win: Little Women
Best Song The nominees are: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman,
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, “Stand Up” from Harriet, and “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough. What will win: Rocketman What could win: Harriet What deserves to win: Elton John for Rocketman!!!
