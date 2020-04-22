“Love Wedding Repeat”
Netflix Review
Directed by: Dean Craig
Rated: TV-MA
Runtime: 1:40
Starring Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn and Eleanor Tomlinson, the new Netflix romantic comedy, “Love Wedding Repeat” is a film about a guy who experiences alternate versions of his little sister’s wedding.
The film was meant to be a flick for lovers of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” but instead, the direct comparison of the two is about as inaccurate as the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score of a 37%. Yes, that score is bad, but this film is terrible. Some of my favorite “fun” movies have worse than a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, so this film deserved nothing greater than a 5%.
I am trying not to be too harsh on this film because I appreciate it being released during this American crisis since it gives people something to watch while in quarantine. But, the first time I tried to watch this film, I could not even get past the first 10 minutes because it was absolutely so boring. Others might watch it and disagree, but if you want to watch it for the “Richard Curtis“ vibe like I was, then you are out of luck. You might as well just go ahead and watch one of his films to fill the wedding rom-com void in your soul.
To start, the acting in the film was terrible — and I love Sam Claflin! I really wanted to enjoy this film, but it is a little hard when you can barely take it seriously because of the inability to act. Most Netflix standalone romantic comedies have been huge successes like “Set It Up” (2018), “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018-present), etc., so it is extremely clear why this film was placed on Netflix versus the theaters or other streaming services. I am sure the film will receive the views it needs via people’s boredom, but if you are looking for a film to add some type of emotion or fulfillment in your life, this film is NOT it.
All in all, “Love Wedding Repeat” has the same amount of depth as its cliché title. I understand if you are in need of something to watch due to pure boredom, but let me steer you in a different direction because I could barely sit through the film without falling asleep, which is why I wanted to review it because let’s face it: you can spend your precious free time doing something more meaningful than watching this trash ball of a movie. I give it a 1 out of 10 because the film wouldn’t let me care enough to even learn the characters’ names.
